Beldex Price Reaches $0.0666 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $444.62 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.28 or 0.03880559 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042928 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002409 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,048,111 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,348,111 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.