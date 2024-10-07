Goldfinch One Day Trading Volume Hits $940,691.11 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003511 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $189.29 million and approximately $940,691.11 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,483,445 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch, launched in 2020 by Blake West and Michael Sall, revolutionizes credit systems by integrating them into the blockchain, enhancing financial inclusion. It uniquely offers crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral, widening access to digital capital. Using a ‘trust through consensus’ approach, Goldfinch enables borrowers to establish creditworthiness through collective assessment, bypassing the need for high crypto collateral. This fosters an on-chain credit history, key for scalable lending in emerging markets. The GFI token underpins community governance, incentivizes participation, and supports community grants. It’s vital in backer and auditor staking, integral to the protocol’s lending and governance. Goldfinch’s innovative model is transforming digital lending and borrowing.”

