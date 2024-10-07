Persistence (XPRT) One Day Volume Reaches $357,754.82

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Persistence has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $40.67 million and approximately $357,754.82 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 213,371,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,535,234 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

