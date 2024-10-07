Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Sold by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PWB traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $98.90. 4,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,658. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.53 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

