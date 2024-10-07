Herbst Group LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 23,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,857,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,186,059. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.76. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.