Davis Investment Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dover by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dover by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 63,638 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,734. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $194.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

