Diversified Trust Co Purchases 3,794 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $574.35. 568,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $557.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

