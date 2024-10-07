Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $91,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,963 shares. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

