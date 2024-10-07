IAM Advisory LLC Invests $201,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34,641 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 771,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after buying an additional 62,909 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.73. 2,078,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,117,721. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.36%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

