ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $833.00, but opened at $811.72. ASML shares last traded at $816.58, with a volume of 198,376 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.80.

ASML Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $848.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $929.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $323.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

