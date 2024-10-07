Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.03. The stock had a trading volume of 83,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $172.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average is $108.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

