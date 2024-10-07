Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $14.35 Million Stock Position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TBLL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.59. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $106.23.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

