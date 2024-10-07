Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,869,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 46,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VB traded down $1.97 on Monday, hitting $234.66. The company had a trading volume of 171,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,934. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $238.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

