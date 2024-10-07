Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,649,291. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.12.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

