Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.85. 333,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,333. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.89 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.