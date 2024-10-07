Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 10,425 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,539,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,708 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,903,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.04. 5,168,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

