Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $550,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 869.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $21,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.06. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $149.49 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

