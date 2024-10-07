Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.31. 83,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,751. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $183.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.16.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

