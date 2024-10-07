Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 2.8% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.85. 333,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.89 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

