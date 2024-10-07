Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $525.00. 1,698,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,356,742. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $529.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $509.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

