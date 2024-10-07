Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,062 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,062 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $20,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,955,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,704 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,571 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 832,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,459. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

