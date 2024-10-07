Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.75 and last traded at $98.96. Approximately 18,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 164,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Get Palomar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLMR

Palomar Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.95.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $668,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $42,052,650.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $668,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $42,052,650.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,782.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $4,464,266. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 48.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.