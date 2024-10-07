Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $187.85 and last traded at $187.98. 70,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 348,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

Get Assurant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,179,000 after acquiring an additional 255,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after purchasing an additional 139,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Assurant by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Assurant by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 566,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after buying an additional 96,021 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 383,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,765,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.