Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $166.73 and last traded at $166.52, with a volume of 56876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Leidos Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Leidos by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 188.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

