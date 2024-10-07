Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.78 and last traded at $75.30, with a volume of 66701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $98.75.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. Oxford Industries's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,007.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

