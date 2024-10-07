Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.78 and last traded at $107.93. Approximately 1,053,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,598,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,415,000 after buying an additional 300,716 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after buying an additional 99,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after buying an additional 1,560,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,925,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,285 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.