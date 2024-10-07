Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.15 and last traded at $49.95. Approximately 712,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,178,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Biohaven from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Biohaven from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Biohaven Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,590,937.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 54,452 shares of company stock worth $2,233,948. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,010,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $16,425,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

