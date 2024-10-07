United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 1824755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $103,354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 489.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 29.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,604 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $35,910,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 713,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 584,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

