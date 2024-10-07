Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.11 and last traded at $34.24. 197,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,250,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,154 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $72,730,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 736,345 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 626,497 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,300,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

