Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $85,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.34. 405,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,349. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

