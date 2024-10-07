Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,049.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 49,537 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 954.1% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,196 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,368,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 95,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $52,950,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $177.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,698,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,066,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $825.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

