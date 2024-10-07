iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,699 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.69. 102,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,411. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $197.63. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

