Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $139.95 and last traded at $140.07. Approximately 306,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,706,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.32.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,568.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

