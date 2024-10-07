Compound 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.81 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $395.45 million and approximately $17.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $45.01 or 0.00070541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007231 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 72.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,459.19 or 0.39896850 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,005 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,785,005.23749199 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.8540394 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 525 active market(s) with $15,080,306.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

