LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 2,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 27,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

