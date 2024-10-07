LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 2,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 27,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
