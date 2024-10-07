Fusionist (ACE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.08 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00003457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $10.34 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.00251728 BTC.

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 37,356,687 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.21035196 USD and is up 6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $8,585,802.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

