Astar (ASTR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.22 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $457.18 million and approximately $19.22 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,232,869,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,355,135,625 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

