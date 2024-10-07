Mantle Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.98 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and $65.19 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mantle alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.00251728 BTC.

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.61163934 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $46,632,358.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mantle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mantle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.