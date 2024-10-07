Optimism (OP) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Optimism (OP) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Optimism has a market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $146.15 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002679 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.00251728 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,070,491 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimism and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.