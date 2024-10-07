Coinmetro Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $194.45 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $197,693.95 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008277 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,870.62 or 1.00091042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007497 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,132,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 327,132,839.71 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/."

