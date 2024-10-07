LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.61. 795,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.61 and a 200 day moving average of $186.17. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $226.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

