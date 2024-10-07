aelf (ELF) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $278.65 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,389,549 coins. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

