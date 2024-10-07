WOO Network (WOO) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. WOO Network has a market cap of $333.81 million and $13.92 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,224,563,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,829,332,546 tokens. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is woo.org/blog/en.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

