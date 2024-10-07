iExec RLC (RLC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.12 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $110.56 million and $3.12 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00002394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008277 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,870.62 or 1.00091042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007497 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.55357632 USD and is up 6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $2,849,076.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.