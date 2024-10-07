Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Reduced by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,803. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average is $112.75. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $120.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

