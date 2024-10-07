Diversified Trust Co Sells 10,728 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 527.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,521,000 after buying an additional 2,100,135 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 873.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.
Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of C traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.83. 2,516,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,384,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.