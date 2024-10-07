MKT Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 982.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 67,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

