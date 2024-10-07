Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,004 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,814,881 shares of company stock worth $648,616,023 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,489,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,090,086. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.53 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

