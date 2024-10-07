MKT Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,893. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $85.17.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

