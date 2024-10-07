Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,304,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $421.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,183. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $426.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $410.12 and a 200-day moving average of $397.92.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

